7-Eleven Day: How to get your free Slurpee today

ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven is celebrating its 97th birthday on July 11 by giving away free small Slurpees to customers at participating stores.

The iconic convenience store chain was founded in 1927 as the Southland Ice Company in Dallas, Texas.

Customers can also get a second free Slurpee if they are loyalty program members.

In addition to 7-Eleven stores, Speedway and Stripes Convenience Stores are also offering free Slurpees.

A limited-edition MTN DEW Freedom Fusion Slurpee flavor is available for customers to choose as their free drink.

Orlando has the third most 7-Eleven locations in the U.S. with 121 stores.

*ahem, is this thing on? * its 7/11 aka FREE #SLURPEEDAY!!! — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) July 11, 2024

