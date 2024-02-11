Eagles LB Haason Reddick receives permission to seek trade

Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

Haason Reddick, a second-team All-Pro in 2022, has received permission to seek a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

The seven-year veteran has spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, after playing his first four years with the Arizona Cardinals and one season with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

In his two years in Philadelphia, he's racked up 27 sacks and earned the first two Pro Bowl nods of his career — 2022 and 2023. This season, Reddick had an 11-sack year, along with 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.

During his first season with the Eagles, he tied Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for the second-most sacks in the NFL (16 sacks) and paced all defensive players with five forced fumbles as Philadelphia made its way to Super Bowl LVII.

