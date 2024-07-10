Euro 2024: Spain's Álvaro Morata injured by security guard after fan runs onto field in win vs. France

Spain v France: Semi-Final - UEFA EURO 2024 MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 09: Alvaro Morata of Spain reacts with an injury as colliding with a pitch invader after the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain v France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Spain may be without Álvaro Morata in the Euro 2024 final after he was accidentally hit by a security guard on the field Tuesday night after the team's 2-1 win over France.

Shortly after Spain’s semifinals win, a fan ran out onto the field to celebrate with the team and try to take a selfie with them. As security guards rushed in to grab the fan and escort him away, a guard fell directly into Morata’s legs from behind. The guard seemed to slip.

While he didn’t fall to the ground, Morata immediately reached for his right leg and started hopping around, clearly in a lot of pain.

Specifics of his injury are not yet known. Midfielder Rodri said that Morata was in pain in the locker room after the match, according to The Athletic, but hoped he would be "fine" for the final. Morata, who plays for Atlético Madrid, has started in all but one of Spain's matches in the tournament. The 31-year-old has scored once, early in Spain's 3-0 win over Croatia in the group stage.

"We have to wait and see tomorrow," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said, via USA Today. "We believe it's nothing. It hurts, but we think it's nothing."

The incident was the second of the match. A different fan ran out to take a picture with French star Kylian Mbappé in the second half and was taken off by security guards.

Lamine Yamal, 16, became the youngest scorer in European Championships history on Tuesday when he scored in the 21st minute of Spain's win, which tied the match at 1-1. His goal, taken from well outside the box, just barely made it past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and into the back of the net.

Spain scored again minutes later after a ball from Dani Olmo was deflected into the goal. That was enough to push them to the 2-1 win.

Spain will now take on either the Netherlands or England in the Euro 2024 final, which is set for Berlin on Sunday. Spain is searching for what would be a record fourth European title. England and the Netherlands will play their semifinal match on Wednesday (3 p.m. ET, Fox/Univision).