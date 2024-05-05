7 injured in shooting in Los Angeles area; 4 in critical condition

LONG BEACH — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Long Beach, California, late Saturday evening.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., according to KNBC. The area where the shooting occurred is near a few bars and nightclubs, KABC reported.

The Long Beach Police Department said that there were seven victims.

Three of the seven have non-life-threatening injuries and the other four are in critical condition, The Associated Press reported.

(1/2) We currently have a significant police presence in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard while we investigate a shooting. At this time, there have been seven reported victims - three with non-life-threatening injuries and four in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/CEMtBANsWx — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) May 5, 2024

The suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released, according to the AP.

