Alabama man accused of hiding fentanyl in plastic Easter eggs

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of hiding 176 fentanyl pills inside two plastic Easter eggs, authorities said.

According to Colbert County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Jamarious Dequan Qualls, 29, of Russellville, was charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office said that agents with the department’s Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle at about 11:45 a.m. CDT on Monday in Tuscumbia, WHNT-TV reported.

Officers said the driver, identified as Qualls, had misdemeanor warrants for his arrest in nearby Sheffield, according to the television station.

During the traffic stop, officers said that Qualls gave them permission to search his vehicle, WAFF-TV reported. They discovered 176 fentanyl pills inside a pair of plastic Easter eggs, according to AL.com.

Agents also found a plastic bag with one ounce of “spice,” or synthetic cannabis, WHNT reported.

Qualls was arrested and booked into the Colbert County Jail, online records show. Bail was set at $150,000 bond.

