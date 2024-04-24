Arizona grand jury indicts 11 who falsely declared Trump won state in 2020

Former President Donald Trump NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the courtroom during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 23, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

A grand jury indicted 11 Republicans who falsely declared that former President Donald Trump won Arizona in 2020, according to The Associated Press.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes made the announcement Wednesday, according to KTVK.

This makes Arizona the fourth state to bring charges against “fake electors, the AP reported. Other states include Nevada, Michigan and Georgia.

The “fake electors” were made up of 11 people. They had been nominated to be Arizona’s Republican electors and they met in the Phoenix area on Dec. 14, 2020. According to the AP, they met to sign a document that duly elected and qualified” electors. They also claimed that Trump won the state. That document was sent to Congress and the National Archives.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and former White House aide Boris Epshteyn are among those indicted, according to CNN.

In addition to the 11, seven others were indicted however, in the records that Mayes released, their names were blacked out, the AP reported.

Those indicted were charged with conspiracy, fraud and forgery, the AP reported.

Trump was not charged but is listed as an “unindicted co-conspirator, according to The Washington Post.

