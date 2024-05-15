Barge hits bridge in Texas

Police Authorities are investigating after a barge hit a bridge in Galveston County, Texas, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Daniel - stock.adobe.com, File)

A barge struck a bridge Wednesday in southeastern Texas, causing a piece of the bridge to fall and stopping traffic in both directions, according to officials and multiple reports.

The incident damaged the Pelican Island Causeway, a bridge connecting Galveston and Pelican Island, according to KTRK. The causeway is the only road connecting the island to the mainland.

Images obtained by KPRC-TV showed the damage caused by the collision. The news station noted that it was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what led up to the barge strike, but we're told no injuries have been reported, traffic has been shut down in both directions and classes at Texas A&M were canceled for the day. https://t.co/U2Vi5Aut14 — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 15, 2024

Officials with the marine and maritime campus of Texas A&M University said the crash closed the bridge to all traffic. It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last.

Sea Aggie Alert: The Pelican Island Bridge is closed to all traffic at this time due to a barge strike. Electricity has been restored and additional updates will be provided as the situation unfolds. The next scheduled update will be at 1200. pic.twitter.com/s9pObegbJU — Texas A&M Galveston 👍🌊 (@AggiesByTheSea) May 15, 2024

The incident happened two months after a ship struck a support for the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, killing six people and sending tons of debris into the water below. Officials continue work to recover from the incident, which blocked the shipping channel leading to one of the nation’s key automobile hubs.

