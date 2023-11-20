Recall alert: 95K Subarus recalled over loss of review image

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 95,800 Subarus due to a defect in the inhibitor switch weld.

The NHTSA said the weld may be insufficient and may allow water to leak into the switch, allowing it to fail. If it does the switch may not allow the reverse lights to illuminate and the review camera to display an image.

The following vehicles are included in the recall:

  • 2021 Crosstrek
  • 2022 Forester
  • 2021-2023 Legacy
  • 2021-2023 Outback

Dealers will change the inhibitor switch for free. Owners will get letters notifying them that their vehicles are part of the recall after Jan. 8, the NHTSA said.

If you want to contact Subaru, you can do so by calling 800-782-2783. The internal recall number is WRQ-23.

