Recall alert: Whole Foods mac & cheese bites recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of mac & cheese bites sold nationwide by Whole Foods.

The FDA said that C.H. Guenther & Sons LLC recalled its 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese because there are undeclared egg and meat ingredients.

Undeclared eggs could cause serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions.

The mac & cheese bites were sold at Whole Foods stores nationwide in the frozen aisle. They came in 8.5 oz cartons and have UPC Code 99482499709 and a best-by date of 11/29/25. They were sold between Feb. 6 and March 11.

If you have the recalled mac & cheese bites you should destroy the product and take a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund.

For any questions, you can call C.H. Guenther & Sons at 210-227-1401.

