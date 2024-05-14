Red Lobster is closing dozens of restaurants; is yours on the list?

Red Lobster has closed at least 50 of its restaurants around the U.S., according to CNN, weeks after speculation that the restaurant chain would be filing for bankruptcy.
Locations across the country are listed as “temporarily closed” on the chain’s website, including restaurants in Erie, Pennsylvania; Buffalo, New York; and Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida; according to local news reports.
The chain has 650 locations, according to its website. It was founded in 1968 by Bill Darden, who opened the first restaurant in Lakeland, Florida.
Red Lobster has not commented on the news.
In April, Bloomberg reported that the chain was considering bankruptcy.
According to TAGeX Brands founder Neal Sherman, an online auction of Red Lobster restaurant inventory, including kitchen equipment, furniture, tables and chairs is set to begin on Monday.
“Select Red Lobster locations CLOSED today! Prepare for the LARGEST restaurant liquidation EVER! Fixtures, furniture, and equipment MUST GO,” the liquidator wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
“Auctions start NOW. SINGLE winner for each location. WINNER TAKES ALL.” TAGeX Brands indicates that the auction, which will continue through Thursday, involves more than 50 Red Lobster locations.
The closings come as the chain has faced financial hits over the past few years.
In the third quarter of 2023, the seafood chain reported a loss of more than $11 million, according to Restaurant Business.
Thai Union Group, the restaurant’s parent company, blamed the seafood chain’s decision to introduce its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” as a permanent offer on its regular menu as a “key factor” for the company’s losses.
Ultimate Endless Shrimp offers customers as much shrimp as they would like to eat for $20. While the deal helped traffic to Red Lobster grow by 4% year-over-year, the cost outweighed the benefits of the traffic, the company said.
Below are the restaurants listed as “temporarily closed”:
Alabama
Arizona
California
Colorado
Florida
Tampa (2625 East Busch Blvd. and 17021 Palm Pointe Drive)
Orlando (7373 W Colonial Drive, 3552 E. Colonial Drive and 8003 Golden Sky Lane)
Jacksonville (416 Commerce Center Drive, 8720 Baymeadows Road and 13090 City Station Drive)
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Salina
Louisiana
Maryland
Mississippi
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Dallas (10290 E. Technology Blvd. and 9069 Vantage Point Drive)
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
