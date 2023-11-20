Rosalynn Carter: Funeral for former first lady set for Wednesday

Services will be held in Atlanta and Plains before Rosalynn Carter is laid to rest.

Funeral service: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be buried in a private ceremony on Wednesday in Plains, Georgia. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Funeral services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be held on Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

Carter died Sunday in Plains at the age of 96. She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, and the couple was married for 77 years. She was the second-oldest living first lady, surpassed only by Bess Truman, who died in 1982 at the age of 99.

The Carters’ 77-year marriage is the longest of any U.S. presidential couple.

The Carter Center announced funeral plans late Sunday, WSB-TV reported.

According to Rosalynn Carter’s tribute page, On Monday, there will be a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University. A motorcade will then take Rosalynn Carter’s body to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where there will be ceremony at 3:15 p.m. EST at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

That will be followed by a repose ceremony in the lobby of the presidential library, according to the tribute page. The public is invited to pay their respects at the library and museum, and a shuttle will be provided.

Rosalynn Carter, wife of the 39th President of the US, dead at 96

On Tuesday, the Carter family and Rosalynn Carter’s casket will leave the presidential center for a tribute ceremony at Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church.

The funeral service on Wednesday will be private for family and friends and will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, according to the tribute page.

Rosalynn Carter: Tributes pour in after death of former first lady

The former first lady will then be buried in a private ceremony at the Carter residence in Plains.

Image 1 of 27

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter: 75th wedding anniversary NEW YORK - JULY 16, 1974: Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter wave to the delegates at the 1977 Democratic National Convention after Carter was nominated to run for President. (Photo by PL Gould/Images Press/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images)

Latest trending news:
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!