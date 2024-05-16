Trump appeals ruling that kept Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Georgia case

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 16, 2024 in New York City. (Steven Hirsch/Pool/Getty Images, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — President Donald Trump formally appealed a ruling Thursday that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue prosecuting the case against him and others accused of conspiring to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

The filing came just over a week after the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review the ruling. It was not immediately clear when hearings might start, according to WSB.

Earlier this year, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee heard arguments over removing Willis from the election interference case as defense attorneys accused her of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with the special prosecutor that she hired to handle the case.

She and the prosecutor, Nathan Wade, admitted to having had a relationship, though they said it began after his hiring and denied it caused any conflict of interest or provided financial benefits to Willis.

In March, McAfee acknowledged in a ruling that Wade and Willis demonstrated a “tremendous lack of judgment,” though he said the evidence did not show “actual conflict,” and so Willis could stay on the case if Wade resigned.

The special prosecutor submitted his resignation the same day. However, Trump and his attorneys appealed, calling Wade’s resignation “insufficient to cure the appearance of impropriety the court has determined exists.”

Last year, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges. The remaining defendants, including Trump, have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.





© 2024 Cox Media Group