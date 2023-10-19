Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty Thursday to charges filed against her following a sprawling investigation into election interference in Georgia.

In August, a grand jury indicted Powell on seven charges, including conspiracy to defraud the state and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud. She was indicted alongside 18 others — including former President Donald Trump — who were accused of violating Georgia’s RICO Act to keep Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 presidential election in Georgia to President Joe Biden.

Her trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

Powell served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney and she frequently claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, despite a lack of evidence.

