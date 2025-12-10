SZA’s journey from her early EPs to her breakout album Ctrl to her latest record SOS has been a remarkable one. Despite a five-year gap between albums, SOS was a critical and commercial success, solidifying SZA’s position in the music industry. The album showcased her versatility, songwriting skills, and growth as an artist, earning her multiple GRAMMY wins and breaking records on the charts. With SOS, SZA proved that she is a force to be reckoned with in R&B and hip-hop, delivering a standout album that will likely stand the test of time.
3 years ago, SZA dropped the album that became her biggest success, holding no. 1 for 10 weeks
