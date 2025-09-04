44 iconic moments on Beyoncé’s 44th Birthday

There aren’t many artists that are more iconic than Beyoncé. The Queen B has reached a stratosphere in which very few can claim to hold space. To celebrate her 44th birthday, here are 44 moments where Beyoncé slayed and was an absolute icon!
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Beyoncé accepts the Album of the Year award for "COWBOY CARTER" with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A) Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Post Malone and Beyoncé perform during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Houston, Texas Highlighting Support For Reproductive Rights HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 65th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) (Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) 94th Annual Academy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) (Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images) 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meets cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Beyoncé attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella ) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella) 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella ) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella) 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) (L-R) Recording artist Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and recording artist Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) TIDAL X: 1015 - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Beyonce attends TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL) (Theo Wargo) 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Show NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Beyonce accepts The CDFA Fashion Icon Award onstage at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Opening Night In Miami MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: In this handout photo provided by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonce performs during the opening night of the Formation World Tour at Marlins Park on April 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Parkwood Entertainment via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images) "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Beyonce attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 30th Annual Stellar Awards LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 28: Singers Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce performing "Say Yes" during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 28, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Say Yes is a song by Michelle Williams, taken from her fourth studio album Journey to Freedom (2014). The song and video feature Kelly Rowland and Beyonce. (Photo by Erik Umphery/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment) (Getty Images) 56th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singer Beyonce performs onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Rock in Rio 2013 RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 13, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) HTC Presents The 10th Anniversary Of Billionaire Boys Club At Tribeca Canvas NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams attend the 10th anniversary party of Billionaire Boys Club presented by HTC at Tribeca Canvas on June 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Made With Elastic) (Dimitrios Kambouris) The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Beyonce, winner Best Traditional R&B Performance, poses in the press room at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Barack Obama Sworn In As U.S. President For A Second Term WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs the national anthem as U.S. President Barack Obama looks on during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Beyonce Performs In Japan SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 18: Beyonce performs onstage at Saitama Super Arena on October 18, 2009 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images) (Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images) Solange Knowles Birthday Party LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Designer Tina Knowles, recording artist Solange Knowles and recording artist Beyonce Knowles attend recording artist Solange Knowles' birthday party held at a private residence on June 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Geffen Records) (Alberto E. Rodriguez) The 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 15: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 15, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BET Awards '06 - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles perform onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Beyonce: Beyond The Red Carpet NEW YORK - JUNE 23: (EXCLUSIVE) (L-R) Singer Beyonce Knowles (C) poses with her father and manager Matthew Knowles and her mother Tina Knowles at the "Beyonce: Beyond the Red Carpet auction presented by Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles along with the House of Dereon to benefit the VH1 Save The Music Foundation June 23, 2005 in New York City. The exhibition will showcase 18-24 costumes worn by Beyonce chronicling her film, television and video appearances. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Beyonce Concert In Houston HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 18: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives on horseback to perform for her hometown crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, March 18, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Beyonce and her dancers had their wardrobe designed by Dolce and Gabbana and styled by Tina Knowles, with the male dancers styled by Timothy White. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Singer Beyonce Knowles poses with her six Grammys backstage in the Pressroom at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) 46th Annual Grammy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles and musician Prince perform at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Sean Paul and Beyonce Knowles EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 6: Singers Sean Paul and Beyonce Knowles perform on stage during the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) (Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Beyonce Knowles EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 6: (U.S. TABS OUT) Singer Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards at Ocean Terminal on November 6, 2003 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Beyonce Knowles, Britney Spears and Pink drink Pepsi during filming ROME - SEPTEMBER 22: Beyonce Knowles, Britney Spears and Pink drink Pepsi during the making of the Pepsi music commercial 'Pepsi Gladiators' in Rome on September 22, 2003 in Italy. (Photo by John Gichigi/ Getty Images for Pepsi) (John Gichigi/Getty Images) Jay Z and Beyonce NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Jay Z and Beyonce perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)