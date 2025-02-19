A$AP Rocky found not guilty

The jury verdict cleared him

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna leaving court Feb. 14; DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
By JoJo

A$AP Rocky is now free to return to a life of music, fashion, film, and family. He was found not guilty by a jury in L.A. He was acquitted of 2 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Rocky jumped over the railing in the courtroom and right into his partner, Rihanna’s arms. The Fenty Beauty, music and fashion superstar, billionaire businesswoman, and mother of Rocky’s children, cried tears of joy and relief after hearing the verdict.

Now A$AP Rocky can go on and hopefully live his best life!

Baby boy FILE PHOTO: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. There are reports that the entertainers have welcomed a baby boy. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

See the courtroom video:

