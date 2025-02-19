A$AP Rocky found not guilty

A$AP Rocky is now free to return to a life of music, fashion, film, and family. He was found not guilty by a jury in L.A. He was acquitted of 2 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
Rocky jumped over the railing in the courtroom and right into his partner, Rihanna’s arms. The Fenty Beauty, music and fashion superstar, billionaire businesswoman, and mother of Rocky’s children, cried tears of joy and relief after hearing the verdict.
Now A$AP Rocky can go on and hopefully live his best life!
See the courtroom video: