ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts just released a new book celebrating sisterhood

Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds

By JoJo

ABC news journalist and NY Times bestselling author Deborah Roberts just dropped a new book yesterday (Oct 21). It’s titled, “Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds.”

It brings together essays from an extraordinary mix of women-from Viola Davis to Shonda Rhimes, to some of the sisters outside the celebrity spotlight, but still shine just as brightly.

Deborah’s book serves as a reminder that sisterhood, whether by blood, by choice, or by divine connection, is a bond worth celebrating every day.

Deborah Roberts Talks New Book ‘Sisters Loved and Treasured’

Deborah Roberts (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images) (Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

