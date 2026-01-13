Actor, comedian T.K. Carter dead at 69

FILE PHOTO: Actor T.K. Carter poses for a portrait during the Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Grand Hotel April 25, 2005 in New York City. Carter died on Jan. 9 at the age of 69. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

I missed mentioning this last week, but we lost another legend. Actor, comedian T.K. Carter died in his home in California on Friday. According to TMZ (they know everything). he was found dead after calling 9-1-1. There’s no foul play suspected, and no cause of death announced as of yet.

T.K. Carter had been in the game since the late 60’s. He’s had movie and TV roles in “The Thing,” “Punky Brewster,” and “Space Jam,” just to mention a few.

He also appeared in the TV shows, “Good Times,” “227,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Moesha,” and the list goes on.....

T.K. Carter was 69. My condolences to his family and all those who knew and loved him.

