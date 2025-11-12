Akon, the Senegalese-American five-time Grammy-nominated singer who’s real name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, famous for songs like “Smack That”, “Right Now”, and “Locked Up”, was actually arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia on a warrant out of Roswell, according to jail records.

He was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department, booked and released within six hours, so he should have no reason to say that “they won’t let me out”. The reason for the warrant has not been released, so this is an ongoing story and will be updated as such.