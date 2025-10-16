Angel Reese slays her Victoria Secret runway debut

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the second half of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever on August 30, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WNBA superstar Angel Reese made history last night (Wed Oct 15) as the first-ever professional athlete to rip the runway at the iconic Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

Angel gained her wings as a Victoria Secret “Angel.”

She slayed her way down that catwalk!

Congratulations Angel!

2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Show Angel Reese walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Angel Reese Victoria's Secret FILE - People prepare the runway prior to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/File) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)