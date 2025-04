Billboard has revealed their latest list of the 25 Best Female Rappers of All Time See if you agree with number one

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Billboard has released their newest list of the 25 Best Female Rappers of All Time. There are definitely some legendary names on the list. I don’t think I would be able to narrow it down to just 25!

Billboard’s feature came up with Nicki Minaj as the best female rapper of all time! I know all the Barbz are happy!

Do you agree with Billboard’s number one pick?

Find out what criteria they used to create the list: Nicki Minaj Named Best Female Rapper Of All Time

Photos: Nicki Minaj through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 31: Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at the Cromwell Las Vegas during a New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai's Beachclub-Nightclub) (Bryan Steffy)