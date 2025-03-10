Black Family Wellness Expo - Saturday, March 15th

Make sure you check out the Black Family Wellness Expo this Saturday at Heart of West Lakes, 701 S. Tampa Ave. from 10am-2pm. This event is presented to you by The Links, Incorporated.
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight-7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
