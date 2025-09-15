In brief: Joey Graziadei to host 'Dancing with the Stars' official podcast and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Dancing with the Stars winner and former Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei is headed back to the ballroom. Graziadei will host the official Dancing with the Stars podcast. The new podcast will premiere Sept. 18 on Disney+ and Hulu. Each week, Graziadei will bring exclusive cast interviews and behind-the-scenes insights to the show, which will recap the events of the ballroom dancing competition series ...

Victor Rivas Rivers is headed to The PittDeadline reports that the actor will guest star in season 2 of the hit HBO Max medical drama series. He will play a character named Trent Norris, the chief executive officer of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ...

Another actor has joined the cast of Presumed InnocentVariety reports that Matthew Rhys is the latest to join the season 2 cast of the legal drama series, which is to be led by Rachel Brosnahan ...

