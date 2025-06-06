British Airways flight attendant found naked and dancing in a bathroom on a plane

His co-workers looked for him after he went missing mid-flight

GF Default - British Airways Flight Flies to Scotland Instead of Germany in Route Mix-Up
By JoJo

This has definitely got to be the “What the ??? Moment of the Week!”

At 37,000 feet in the air over the Atlantic Ocean on a British Airways flight, the cabin crew noticed one of their co-workers missing when it came time to serve the passengers.

After searching the huge double decker, 450 seat plane they eventually found the missing flight attendant.

He was in the business class restroom, naked and dancing! WT?

That plane may have been 37,000 feet in the air, but this guy was probably flying higher than everybody else!

Read more on the story and what happened to the one-man restroom disco king: British Airways Flight Attendant Reportedly Found Naked in Plane Bathroom

GF Default - British Airways Flight Flies to Scotland Instead of Germany in Route Mix-Up

FILE - This Jan. 10, 2017 file photo shows British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport in London. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, British Airways said it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!