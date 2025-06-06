British Airways flight attendant found naked and dancing in a bathroom on a plane His co-workers looked for him after he went missing mid-flight

This has definitely got to be the “What the ??? Moment of the Week!”

At 37,000 feet in the air over the Atlantic Ocean on a British Airways flight, the cabin crew noticed one of their co-workers missing when it came time to serve the passengers.

After searching the huge double decker, 450 seat plane they eventually found the missing flight attendant.

He was in the business class restroom, naked and dancing! WT?

That plane may have been 37,000 feet in the air, but this guy was probably flying higher than everybody else!

