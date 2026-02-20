Butt naked man steals ambulance with patient inside!

Our WTH? Moment of the week

By JoJo

This week takes us to Wisconsin where a man who was already on the run from police came across a parked ambulance and decided to use it as his getaway vehicle.

Turns out there was a patient inside the ambulance! The poor woman was screaming! (I don’t blame her one bit)

When police finally captured the man, they discovered he was completely naked! WTH?

Thankfully, the woman was okay, but the guy in his birthday suit was taken straight to jail where he was probably fitted with a nice orange jumpsuit courtesy of the cops!

