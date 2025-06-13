Catch the trailer for ‘We Belong Together’ Nelly and Ashanti’s new Peacock series

They are too cute together!

Photos: Ashanti through the years 2006: Nelly and Ashanti pose at the Black and White Ball hosted by Nelly on July 2, 2006, in St. Louis. (Frank Di Piazza/Getty Images)
By JoJo

Hubby and wife, Nelly and Ashanti, are set to star in a new reality series coming to Peacock titled, “We Belong Together.”

They’re giving us a peek into the behind-the-scenes of their life, the ups and downs, the growth, the forgiveness, the laughter, the reunion of their relationship, their newlywed life and much more.

The cameras are on and following them through it all.

It looks like a very interesting series. I’ve always loved them as a couple. I’m glad they were able to reconnect after a breakup of several years.

I love the name of this reality show because as you may be able to tell from watching the first trailer, Ashanti and Nelly really do belong together.

Nelly & Ashanti Star In New Peacock Reality Series ‘We Belong Together’ (Trailer)

Take a look:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRzY7QykYhM
Ashanti and Nelly

Expecting: Ashtanti, right, and Nelly are expecting their first child together. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

