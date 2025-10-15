Celebrities remember and pay tribute to D’Angelo

D'Angelo
D'Angelo FILE PHOTO: D'Angelo performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. He died on Oct. 14 at the age of 51 (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

The death of D’Angelo left a mark in our community. People everywhere were shocked as it was revealed after his death that he was privately battling cancer. See how these celebrities remember him and reflect on what he and his music meant to them.

0 of 14

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!