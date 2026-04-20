Central Florida community events the week of April 20, 2026 See what’s scheduled around the area

Go Fund Me for Shantell

On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.

The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.

I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.

If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.

Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.

Here’s the GoFundMe link:

Fundraiser by shantell williams : Strength and Care for Shantell’s Recovery

Central Florida Diaper Bank Distribution dates and locations (for Orange County residents)

Diaper Bank distribution 2026

Legal Matters Live! April 21, 2026, 10am to 12pm, Englewood Neighborhood Center-6123 La Costa Dr., Orlando

Legal Matters Live April 21, 2026

11th Annual Onyx Magazine Women on the Move celebration Thur, Apr 23 and Fri Apr 24, 2026

Onyx Magazine Women on the Move 2026

Care Connection Longwood in partnership with ICGG Church hosting a Community Health & Wellness event Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am-2pm, at the Longwood Community Center-200 W. Warren Ave, Longwood

Care Connection Longwood Health & Wellness event Apr 25, 2026

Denim & Bling Party with a Purpose Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to benefit Harbor House of Central Florida, Sat, April 25, 2026, 5:30pm to 10:00pm, Lakeside Reception Hall-4005 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (Music provided by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium)

Sigma Gamma Rho Denim & Bling Party Apr 25, 2026

Legal Matters Live April 28, 2026, 12pm-2pm, Renaissance Senior Center-3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando

Legal Matters Live Apr 28, 2026

National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, Sister-to-Sister Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026

Sister-to-Sister Scholarship 2026

National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, High School Senior Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026

High School Senior Scholarship

Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival, Apr 24-25, 2026-600 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland www.wattsjazzfest.com

Thin Man Watts Jazz Fest 2026

The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am to 1pm, The Women’s History and Cultural Center-341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026

Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch May 2, 2026, 10:30am, Lake Mary Community Center-140 E. Wilbur Ave., Lake Mary

Bereaved Mother's Day Brunch

Nurses Week Brunch & Fashion Show, Friday, May 8, 2026, 12:30pm to 2:30pm, Westgate Lakes Resort and Spas-9500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando

Nurses week brunch & fashion show May 8, 2026

Odessa Chambliss Faith & Fellowship Luncheon “A Family Affair” Sat, May 9, 2026, 10am, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Dr., Orlando

Faith & Fellowship Luncheon May 9, 2026

Asthma Warriors, Inc. hosting Free Food & Wine Reception during Asthma Awareness Month, Wed, May 13, 2026, 6pm-8pm at Cox Media Group-4192 N. John Young Parkway, Orlando

RSVP required: scan QR code

Asthma Warriors Free Food & Wine Reception May 13, 2026

Healthy Skin Festival, May 15, 2026, 6pm to 8pm, Chisholm Community Center-Deland

Healthy Skin Festival May 15, 2026

34th Annual Southern Fried Poetry Slam Festival, taking place June 9–13, 2026 at various venues

Southern Frida Poetry Slam Festival June 2026

Juneteenth Block Party Sanford, June 20, 2026, 4pm to 9pm

Juneteenth Block Party Sanford June 20, 2026

2026 Florida Asthma Coalition Summit, July 24, 2026, 8:30am-4:30pm, Lakeland Regional Health Hollis Cancer Center

To register visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FAC26Reg

(Star 94.5’s JoJo-guest speaker)

Florida Asthma Coalition Summit July 24, 2026

The BELAC Foundation Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk, Saturday, July 25, 2026, 8am, Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake-Orlando

BELAC 5k July 25, 2026

Awaken Your Hips Free Workshop Friday, July 31, 2026, 6pm, DeLand Chisholm Center-520 S. Clara Ave., DeLand

Awaken Your Hips Workshop July 2026