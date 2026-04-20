Central Florida community events the week of April 20, 2026
See what’s scheduled around the area
ByJoJo
On March 4th, 2026, my mother Shantell — a mother of 16 and the heart of our family — was struck by a drunk driver while riding her motorcycle in Daytona after attending Bike Week. She was simply exiting a Wawa when a drunk driver pulled out in front of her.
The impact left her with two broken arms, a fractured breastplate, and a shattered pelvis. She underwent emergency surgery the next morning, and while the procedure went well, her recovery will be long and difficult. She now has a metal plate in each shoulder, two rods in her right arm, and one in her left.
I’m creating this fundraiser to help cover medical expenses, everyday living costs, and transportation needs while she heals. My mother is also a small business owner, and being unable to work has added even more financial strain.
If you’d like to support her in another way, you can also visit her restaurant, Shantell’s Just Until, located at 503 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL. Every bit of support — whether through donations, prayers, or stopping by the restaurant — means the world to us.
Thank you for helping my mother on her road to recovery.
Central Florida Diaper Bank Distribution dates and locations (for Orange County residents)
Legal Matters Live! April 21, 2026, 10am to 12pm, Englewood Neighborhood Center-6123 La Costa Dr., Orlando
11th Annual Onyx Magazine Women on the Move celebration Thur, Apr 23 and Fri Apr 24, 2026
Care Connection Longwood in partnership with ICGG Church hosting a Community Health & Wellness event Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am-2pm, at the Longwood Community Center-200 W. Warren Ave, Longwood
Denim & Bling Party with a Purpose Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. to benefit Harbor House of Central Florida, Sat, April 25, 2026, 5:30pm to 10:00pm, Lakeside Reception Hall-4005 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (Music provided by Star 94.5’s DJ Millennium)
Legal Matters Live April 28, 2026, 12pm-2pm, Renaissance Senior Center-3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando
National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, Sister-to-Sister Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026
National Hookup of Black Women Volusia County Chapter, High School Senior Scholarship-Application deadline Apr 24, 2026
Thin Man Watts Jazz Festival, Apr 24-25, 2026-600 N. Woodland Blvd., Deland www.wattsjazzfest.com
The Power of Her Presence Sat, Apr 25, 2026, 10am to 1pm, The Women’s History and Cultural Center-341 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Bereaved Mother’s Day Brunch May 2, 2026, 10:30am, Lake Mary Community Center-140 E. Wilbur Ave., Lake Mary
Nurses Week Brunch & Fashion Show, Friday, May 8, 2026, 12:30pm to 2:30pm, Westgate Lakes Resort and Spas-9500 Turkey Lake Rd., Orlando
Odessa Chambliss Faith & Fellowship Luncheon “A Family Affair” Sat, May 9, 2026, 10am, Rosen Centre Hotel-9840 International Dr., Orlando
Asthma Warriors, Inc. hosting Free Food & Wine Reception during Asthma Awareness Month, Wed, May 13, 2026, 6pm-8pm at Cox Media Group-4192 N. John Young Parkway, Orlando
RSVP required: scan QR code
Healthy Skin Festival, May 15, 2026, 6pm to 8pm, Chisholm Community Center-Deland
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy