Central Florida Community Events

Pine Hills Community Council General Meeting Jan 6, 2026
Record Sealing & Expungement Workshop Jan 7, 2026
Deltona MLK Luncheon Jan 10, 2026
Animal Services Public Art Call deadline Jan 13, 2026
DeLand MLK Gala & Honoree Banquet Jan 17, 2026
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
