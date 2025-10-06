Central Florida upcoming events

Here are a few events scheduled for this week and weekend. Make plans to pull up!

Several Central Florida neighborhoods are celebrating National Night Out. Here’s one in particular at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Oct 7, 5:30pm-7:30pm, 1190 Drew Ave. Orlando, FL 32805 (Star 94.5’s DJ Millenium providing the music)

NNO Zion Hill Church

Pine Hills Community Breast Cancer Walk Sat, Oct 11, 9am, 5140 Pine Hills Rd, Orlando

Pine Hills Breast Cancer Event

A Community Evolution Summit with workshops to inspire, empower, and transform Sat, Oct 11, 9am-3:30pm at Northland Church-522 Dog Track Rd, Longwood, Fl

A Community Evolution Summit

