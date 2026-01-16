Check out Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime promo

The whole world will be dancing February 8th!

Bad Bunny, courtesy of Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show
By JoJo

Am I the only one super excited about Bad Bunny’s upcoming halftime show??!!

Just watching this promo is giving me renewed energy!!!

The Energizer “Bad” Bunny! LOL!

Take a look at the promo:

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny through the years 2025: Bad Bunny attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

    
