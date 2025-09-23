Check out upcoming community events This weekend’s activities

It’s JoJo!

As you consider your plans, here’s a list of some of the community events scheduled for this weekend:

Job Fair Career Expo Wednesday, Sept 24, Noon-3pm at the Pine Hills Community Center

Help Hebni celebrate 30 years of nutrition and wellness Sept 25, at the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center, 710 S. Tampa Ave, Orlando, FL 32805

Women in NAACP Osceola Branch, interest meeting Sept 29, at St James AME Zion Church, 719 John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Join Pastors Conrad * Mamie Reid for Family and Friends Weekend at Royal Temple Free Methodist Church, 300 S. Delaware Ave DeLand, FL 32720

Center for Multicultural Wellness and Prevention’s Community Health Summit, Sept 27, 10am-3pm, Orange County Multicultural Center 7149 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando

Community Health Summit

West Volusia Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet Sept 27, The Center at Deltona

West Volusia NAACP