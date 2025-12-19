Churchgoer loses wig during baptism

A life changing moment in more ways than one!

By JoJo

Our “What the Heck” Moment of the Week takes us to THE Jordan River where one woman’s TikTok video of her baptism went viral.

As she was lowered into the muddy water during that life changing moment, her life changed more than she probably wanted.

When the pastor began lifting her up out of the water, her wig slipped off! Oops! She had to catch it and slide it back into place on her head.

But she was still moved by the moment because she captioned the video, “When you are getting baptized where Jesus did abd he make everything new...including your hairstyle!” LOL!

What an incredible experience!

