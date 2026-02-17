Civil Rights Icon - Jesse L. Jackson Dead at 84

FILE PHOTO: Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson visits with guests at the National Bar Association's annual convention on July 31, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson was hospitalized on Wednesday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jesse Louis Jackson, Civil Rights leader and founder of Operation PUSH Coalition passed away Tuesday morning family in Chicago, Illinois.

In a statement posted from his son Jesse Jackson Jr. on his Facebook account Rev. Jackson passed away surrounded by his family leaving behind a legacy of standing up for justice, equality, and human rights.

In November 2025, Rev. Jackson was hospitalized in Chicago under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy as he was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as his PSP condition was confirmed.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Rev. Jackson started his activism in the 1960 and in 1966, Rev. Jackson started Operation Breadbasket in Chicago after being appointed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. until 1971 when founded Operation/PUSH.

He also launched a presidential campaign in 1984 and finished third for the Democratic nomination.

He then founded the National Rainbow Coalition and in 1984 and merged it with PUSH in 1986 until he stepped down in July in 2023.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, their children Santita, Jesse Jr. Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline, daughter Ashley Jackson, and grandchildren.

Our thoughts and prayers goes out to the Jackson family over this difficult time.

Keep Hope Alive....