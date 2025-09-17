Coachella headliners announced for 2026

A view of Spectra art installation, Coachella ferris wheel and art installations in the nighttime during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is one of the biggest concerts ever and the 2026 lineup of performers is not disappointing.

The 2026 headliners will be Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, who’s making history as the first Latina to ever headline Coachella.

It takes place over two weekends April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale September 19 at 2:00pm ET. While early access for 2024-2025 attendees starts September 18.

Read more on the festival and check out the full list of performers:

Coachella 2026: What to Know & Who to Watch

In this photo illustration, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.