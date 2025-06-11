Coco Gauff celebrates French Open win

The second Grand Slam of her career

Coco Gauff (PHOTO: Handout)
By JoJo

WCW: This week spotlighting women’s tennis sensation, Coco Gauff. She clinched the second Grand Slam of her career last Saturday (6/7) after winning the French Open in Paris.

Saturday’s victory marks Coco’s tenth career title and the first Women’s Tennins Association title of the year.

Congratulations to the Delray Beach, Florida native!

Read more about Coco Gauff’s endeavors on and off the court: Coco Gauff, The World’s Highest-Paid Female Athlete, Celebrates $2.9M In Prize Earnings After French Open Victory

