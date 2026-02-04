Colman Domingo bringing hype to the internet with his spot-on portrayal of Joe Jackson in “Michael” Check out the new trailer

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Joe Jackson attends the "Clouds Of Sils Maria" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Actor Colman Domingo has blazed up social media after the trailer dropped for the new Michael Jackson biopic.

His portrayal of family patriarch Joe Jackson has the internet buzzin’!

He nailed it as Joe Jackson. He is scary good!

I was so caught up in his performance I found myself saying, “yes sir” and “no sir” while watching the trailer! LOL!

Mark your calendars for “Michael” hitting theaters April 24th.

Check out the trailer:

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)