Commissioner Mable Butler has died at the age of 98 A trailblazing community advocate

Central Florida lost a true community icon over the weekend. The Honorable Mable Butler has died. She was 98.

She was the first black woman elected to the Orlando City Council and served from 1984 to 1990. She then made history in 1990 as the first black person elected to the Orange County Commission where she served until 1998.

Commissioner Mable Butler was a powerhouse and a true force to be reckoned with. Not long ago, she mentioned during an interview that someone once said she would run you over but then pick you up and take you to the hospital! LOL!

She was a strong and fearless advocate for the Central Florida community.

Her presence will be missed.

