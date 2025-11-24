Community events scheduled for this week Here’s what’s going on around Central Florida

Happy Thanksgiving! This week’s events are holiday-focused!

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Nov 25th, 1pm at 225 M A Board St. Apopka

Turkey Giveaway 2025

ORANGE COUNTY MAYOR'S TOY DRIVE

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings launches 15th Annual Toy Drive

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings Launches 15th Annual Toy Drive to Benefit Local Families

Drop Off Locations Include Orange County Library Branches Plus Select Orange County Fire Rescue Stations and Parks

Orange County, FL – This morning, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings launched the 2025 Orange County Mayor’s Holiday Toy Drive, which is celebrating its 15th year of providing toys and gifts to local families. Since 2011, the toy drive has collected more than 97,000 toys and gifts. This year, thanks to generous donations, the toy drive is likely to surpass the milestone of 100,000 toys collected since its launch.

“Each toy donated represents more than a gift; it’s a reminder that our community cares,” said Mayor Demings. “When we come together to give, we lift spirits and bring hope to families across Orange County.”

Donations support Orange County youth and family agencies, including the families who receive the gifts, Wraparound Orange, Orange County Public Schools Kids’ Closet, and local nonprofit organizations.

Residents can conveniently donate online or drop new, unwrapped items at one of 37 locations around the county. Here are details on how to participate:

SHOP ONLINE: Purchase a gift online from the virtual toy store by Monday, December 1, 2025. All purchases will be shipped directly to the holiday warehouse.

DONATE IN PERSON: Drop off new, unwrapped toy donations by Monday, December 8, 2025. Find a nearby location by using the interactive map.

The toy drive serves youth from infants through teens. Cash, gift cards, and plush toys are not accepted . Please include extra items where appropriate—for example, batteries with electronic toys or crayons with a coloring book.

For more information, including a complete list of drop-off locations and the link to shop online, please visit www.ocfl.net/ToyDrive.

Young Fathers of Central Florida’s 20th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign

Young Fathers Fundraising Campaign 2025

Young Fathers Fundraiser 2025

Orlando Chapter Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club’s 2025 Charity Bowling Tournament

Buffalo Soldiers Charity Bowling Tournament