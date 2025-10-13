Community Events this weekend

What’s on the way

Community Events with JoJo
By JoJo

Here’s a list of upcoming events around the Central Florida community:

Sanford Family Health Fair, Thursday, Oct 16, 10am-1pm at the Sanford Civic Center

Sanford Family Health Fair

Biketoberfest 2025 Oct 16-18 at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach

C-Style Entertainment Biketoberfest event 2025

Bikers for Charity Biketoberfest weekend Oct 16-18 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach

BIKERS FOR CHARITY EVENT BIKETOBERFEST 2025

Women Helping Women Breast Cancer Awareness 5k, Sat Oct 18, 8am, Barnett Park-Pavillion 1 (4801 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando

Women Helping Women Breast Cancer Awareness 5k 2025

HATitude Cultural Flair Event hosted by JoJo from Star 94.5 Sat, Oct 18, 10:30am at the Venue on Lake Lily, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland

HATitude Brunch 2025

Career Pathways Expo at Valencia College’s West Campus, SSB Building, Saturday, Oct 18, 11am-2pm.

Career Pathways Expo 2025

Dye the Fountain Pink, Saturday, Oct 18, 8am, Florida Hotel Fountain, 1500 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando

Dye the Fountain Pink 2025

Metrohealth Grandparents Caribbean Expo, Sat, Oct 18, 10am-2pm, Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St., Orlando

Grandparents Caribbean Expo 2025

Hook Kids on Fishing, Saturday, Oct 18, 9am-11am (registration 8:30am), at Warren Park, 3406 Warren Park Rd, Belle Isle, Fl

Hook Kids on Fishing 2025

Strength of a Woman Empowerment Luncheon Sat, Oct 18, 2pm, Midway Community Center, 2251 Jitway Ave, Sanford, FL

Strength of a Woman Empowerment Luncheon

