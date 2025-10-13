Community Events this weekend

Here’s a list of upcoming events around the Central Florida community:
Sanford Family Health Fair, Thursday, Oct 16, 10am-1pm at the Sanford Civic Center
Biketoberfest 2025 Oct 16-18 at Daisy Stocking Park in Daytona Beach
Bikers for Charity Biketoberfest weekend Oct 16-18 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd, Daytona Beach
Women Helping Women Breast Cancer Awareness 5k, Sat Oct 18, 8am, Barnett Park-Pavillion 1 (4801 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando
HATitude Cultural Flair Event hosted by JoJo from Star 94.5 Sat, Oct 18, 10:30am at the Venue on Lake Lily, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland
Career Pathways Expo at Valencia College’s West Campus, SSB Building, Saturday, Oct 18, 11am-2pm.
Dye the Fountain Pink, Saturday, Oct 18, 8am, Florida Hotel Fountain, 1500 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando
Metrohealth Grandparents Caribbean Expo, Sat, Oct 18, 10am-2pm, Lake Lorna Doone Park, 1519 W. Church St., Orlando
Hook Kids on Fishing, Saturday, Oct 18, 9am-11am (registration 8:30am), at Warren Park, 3406 Warren Park Rd, Belle Isle, Fl
Strength of a Woman Empowerment Luncheon Sat, Oct 18, 2pm, Midway Community Center, 2251 Jitway Ave, Sanford, FL