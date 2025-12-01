Community Events

The BaBa Project provides resource information for fathers and future fathers, Sat, Dec 6th 10am-1pm at Metro Health, 701 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka.

5th Annual Pine Hills Parade and celebration, Sat, Dec 6th, 10:30am at Barnett Park-4801 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando

Funeral services for our beloved Brenda March, Sat, Dec 6th, 11am-2pm at Majestic Life Church, 821 S. Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Orlando Chapter Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club’s 2025 Charity Bowling Tournament is Sat, Dec 6th, 11am-1pm, Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center-10749 E. Colonial Dr, Orlando

Orange County Democratic Black Caucus Holiday Mingle, Sat, Dec 6th, 6:30pm-9pm at CB Bistro and Jazz Club-2295 S. Hiawassee Rd, Suite 105-A, Orlando

Standing Ovation Talent Group presents “Tis the Season” Sat, Dec 6th, 6:30pm at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts-445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings Launches 15th Annual Toy Drive to Benefit Local Families

Drop Off Locations Include Orange County Library Branches Plus Select Orange County Fire Rescue Stations and Parks

Orange County, FL – This morning, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings launched the 2025 Orange County Mayor’s Holiday Toy Drive, which is celebrating its 15th year of providing toys and gifts to local families. Since 2011, the toy drive has collected more than 97,000 toys and gifts. This year, thanks to generous donations, the toy drive is likely to surpass the milestone of 100,000 toys collected since its launch.

“Each toy donated represents more than a gift; it’s a reminder that our community cares,” said Mayor Demings. “When we come together to give, we lift spirits and bring hope to families across Orange County.”

Donations support Orange County youth and family agencies, including the families who receive the gifts, Wraparound Orange, Orange County Public Schools Kids’ Closet, and local nonprofit organizations.

Residents can conveniently donate online or drop new, unwrapped items at one of 37 locations around the county. Here are details on how to participate:

SHOP ONLINE: Purchase a gift online from the virtual toy store by Monday, December 1, 2025. All purchases will be shipped directly to the holiday warehouse.

DONATE IN PERSON: Drop off new, unwrapped toy donations by Monday, December 8, 2025. Find a nearby location by using the interactive map.

The toy drive serves youth from infants through teens. Cash, gift cards, and plush toys are not accepted. Please include extra items where appropriate—for example, batteries with electronic toys or crayons with a coloring book.

For more information, including a complete list of drop-off locations and the link to shop online, please visit www.ocfl.net/ToyDrive.

