Community events

Elevate Orlando Who-bilation! Tuesday, Dec 16, 4pm at 800 N. Pine Hills Rd, Orlando
iHope Mentoring presents 11th Annual Holiday Toy Drive, Saturday, Dec 20, 10am at Ivey Lane Neighborhood Center, 291 Silverton St, Orlando
Frontyard Holiday Festival at Seneff Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center-Choir Concerts
Frontyard Holiday Festival at Seneff Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center-Holiday Movies
Frontyard Holiday Festival at Seneff Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center-Live Concerts
Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way sign unveiling Friday, Dec 19, 10:30am, 510 W. South St, Orlando
