Community Events with JoJo
By JoJo

Community Events with JoJo

Elevate Orlando Who-bilation! Tuesday, Dec 16, 4pm at 800 N. Pine Hills Rd, Orlando

Elevate Orlando Who-bilation 2025

iHope Mentoring presents 11th Annual Holiday Toy Drive, Saturday, Dec 20, 10am at Ivey Lane Neighborhood Center, 291 Silverton St, Orlando

iHope Mentoring Holiday Toy Drive

Frontyard Holiday Festival at Seneff Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center-Choir Concerts

Frontyard Holiday Festival Choir Concerts 2025

Frontyard Holiday Festival at Seneff Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center-Holiday Movies

Frontyard Holiday Festival Movies 2025

Frontyard Holiday Festival at Seneff Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center-Live Concerts

Frontyard Festival at Dr. Phillips Center Live Concerts 2025

Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way sign unveiling Friday, Dec 19, 10:30am, 510 W. South St, Orlando

Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way Sign Unveiling Tickets, Fri, Dec 19, 2025 at 10:30 AM | Eventbrite

Senator Geraldine F. Thompson

