Couple goes viral at a Coldplay concert for the wrong reason
They’re having an affair
ByJoJo
What’s wrong with a couple enjoying a fun night out at a concert? Nothing, unless they’re both married, but not to each other!
A couple was attending a Coldplay concert and got caught on the Jumbotron in a very romantic embrace. When they noticed themselves on the big screen, the man ducked down, and the woman turned her back. Uh-oh!
Sources say the man is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the woman is Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.
Even Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin mentioned them from the stage!
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy