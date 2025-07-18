Couple goes viral at a Coldplay concert for the wrong reason They’re having an affair

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 06: Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the Rose Bowl on October 6, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What’s wrong with a couple enjoying a fun night out at a concert? Nothing, unless they’re both married, but not to each other!

A couple was attending a Coldplay concert and got caught on the Jumbotron in a very romantic embrace. When they noticed themselves on the big screen, the man ducked down, and the woman turned her back. Uh-oh!

Sources say the man is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the woman is Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Even Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin mentioned them from the stage!

I bet they both have some ‘splainin’ to do!

