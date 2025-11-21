David Banner honored at 3rd Annual HBCU Honors

2025 HBCU Honors David Banner
2025 HBCU Honors WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: David Banner attends the 2025 HBCU Honors on November 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

The HBCU Honors award show is a television special that honors the “achievements of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and their ALUMNI." This year one of the HBCU Honors honorees was Mr. “Get Like Me”, David Banner!

Banner, a Southern University alumni, was honored with the Cultural Impact Award for his contributions as an entertainer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian/activist, who’s work has had an incredible impact in amplifying authentic Black stories.

Congratulations to David Banner! You can catch it Saturday, November 30th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

