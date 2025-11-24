Divorce: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker The end of an era after 11 years

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Dallas Mavericks Vs Atlanta Hawks 2018-2019 NBA Home Opener Game at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, music legend, Broadway show producer, entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss announced her decision to dissolve her marriage to partner Todd Tucker after 11 years.

The power couple built a life that was part romance and part empire. From launching their Georgia soul food restaurants to producing hit TV projects and juggling multiple businesses, the pair was known for moving as a team.

Sad to see the end of their marriage. We’re praying all the best for Kandi, Todd, and their children as they prepare to move into the next chapter of their lives.

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage

HEATED: Kandi Burruss slams Todd Tucker for what he did just a week after their newborn came home ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 'RÃ©my Martin and Award-Winning Producer Jermaine Dupri Intimate Dinner To Celebrate The Upcoming Sixth Season of Producers Series' at American Cut on March 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for RÃ©my Martin ) (Marcus Ingram)

Todd Tucker 2019 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss arrives to the red carpet during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 -- (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment) (E! Entertainment)