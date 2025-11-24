Divorce: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, music legend, Broadway show producer, entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss announced her decision to dissolve her marriage to partner Todd Tucker after 11 years.
The power couple built a life that was part romance and part empire. From launching their Georgia soul food restaurants to producing hit TV projects and juggling multiple businesses, the pair was known for moving as a team.
Sad to see the end of their marriage. We’re praying all the best for Kandi, Todd, and their children as they prepare to move into the next chapter of their lives.
