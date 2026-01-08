DJ Millennium supporting his favorite team the Jacksonville Jaguars!

You know I had to travel back to my hometown to see my Jacksonville Jaguars clinch the AFC South Division in the NFL. Hanging out with my radio fam, Shawn Knight! Next Up, NFL Playoffs this Sunday!
-DJ Millennium
You know I had to travel back to my hometown to see my Jacksonville Jaguars clinch the AFC South Division in the NFL. Hanging out with my radio fam, Shawn Knight! Next Up, NFL Playoffs this Sunday!
-DJ Millennium
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!