DJ Millennium supporting his favorite team the Jacksonville Jaguars!

DJ Millennium at Jaguar Game
By DJ Millennium

You know I had to travel back to my hometown to see my Jacksonville Jaguars clinch the AFC South Division in the NFL. Hanging out with my radio fam, Shawn Knight! Next Up, NFL Playoffs this Sunday!

-DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

