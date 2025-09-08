Doechii and KDot awarded Moon Person, while Mariah Carey and Busta Rhymes honored at the 2025 VMA’s

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Busta Rhymes and Tyla attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Last night was the 2025 VMA’s hosted by LL Cool J from the UBS Arena in New York. Doja Cat kicked off the festivities with a performance of her song, "Jealous Type“, with a staged interruption of LL Cool J in the process.

Doja Cat and Kenny G perform at tonight’s MTV #vmas pic.twitter.com/I48xvS3Ypm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2025

Not in attendance

Doechii took home the Best Hip-Hop & Best Choreography awards for “Anxiety”, although she was not in attendance for the awards.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar took home the Best Cinematography award for "Not Like Us“. He was also not in attendance.

Tyla wins Best Afrobeats

Tyla, however, was in attendance to receive her award for Best Afrobeats for “Push To Start”.

Congrats are in order! @Tyllaaaaaaa took home #VMA Best Afrobeats for "PUSH 2 START" ✨🏆 pic.twitter.com/ogp93yMHs1 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2025

Squashed Beef

Also in attendance were Ice Spice & Latto, who took the stage together to present KATSEYE with the Push Performance of the Year award. While on stage together they announced their squashed beef and also announced their new song and music video “Gyatt”.

Mimi the Vanguard

Mariah Carey took home the video vanguard award, but I think Ariana Grande enjoyed that more than Mimi did. She had a fangirl moment, even though she took home video of the year herself.

Witnessing @MariahCarey accept the Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 #VMAs was a daydream! ☁️✨🐑 pic.twitter.com/PFg9EwIbGb — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2025

The Dungeon Dragon

Busta Rhymes received his first ever Moon Person, winning the first ever Rock The Bells Visionary Award after being nominated for a VMA 16 times before. He joked that if they ever take another 35 years to give him a Moon Person, “y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want”. Busta, dating back to the 90’s has always pushed the boundaries on visual art, partnering up with Hype Williams early on in his career. The award was long-awaited and most definitely deserving.