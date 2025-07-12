Faith Evans ex-wife of The Notorious B.I.G. being sued by his former manager

Family money matters can get a little messy at times.
Singer Faith Evans is being sued by a former manager for her ex-husband, the late Notorious B.I.G.
Wayne Barrow claims that Evans has withheld proceeds owed to the estate of Biggie’s late mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace, from the sale of his music catalog.
The deal was worth a reported $100 million, and Voletta secured the sale before her death in February of 2025.
