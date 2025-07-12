Faith Evans ex-wife of The Notorious B.I.G. being sued by his former manager The attorney is the executor of Biggie’s mom’s estate

Family money matters can get a little messy at times.

Singer Faith Evans is being sued by a former manager for her ex-husband, the late Notorious B.I.G.

Wayne Barrow claims that Evans has withheld proceeds owed to the estate of Biggie’s late mother, Ms. Voletta Wallace, from the sale of his music catalog.

The deal was worth a reported $100 million, and Voletta secured the sale before her death in February of 2025.

Lincoln Center Hosts An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Mother of Biggie Smalls, Voletta Wallace attends the Lincoln Center orchestral tribute to Notorious B.I.G at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)