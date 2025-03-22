Former heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman has died at 76

A beloved champion

George Foreman Former heavyweight champion George Foreman poses during a promotional event for his U.S. brand grilling machine in Hong Kong Tuesday, April 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By JoJo

In his 20s he may have lost his belt to Muhammed Ali during the “Rumble in the Jungle” one of the most memorable fights in boxing history, but George Foreman was just getting started.

He went on to make history in 1994, at the age of 45 when he became the oldest man to win the heavyweight championship.

Boxing legend George Foreman would eventually win his way into the hearts of many even after his boxing career as he became a devout preacher, a successful businessman and more.

George Foreman’s death was announced on social media by his family who wrote, “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility and purpose,” his family wrote. “A humanitarian, an Olympian and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected. A force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.”

George Foreman died Friday night at the age of 76.

No mention of how or where he died.

Condolences to his family and friends.

