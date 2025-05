Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer It’s an aggressive form of prostate cancer

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. ACRD champions the rights of those who depend on Social Security and disability services. Biden has announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his office.

The cancer cells have reportedly spread to the bone but appear to be hormone-sensitive which means it can be effectively managed.

President Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options.

